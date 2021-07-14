Da Beauty League returns to Braemar Arena

Featuring 28 NHL players and numerous other pro and college players, this recreational hockey league opened its season at Braemar Arena.

EDINA, Minn. — Da Beauty League is back and it's one of da biggest shows in town.

Featuring 28 NHL players and numerous other pro and college players, this recreational hockey league opened its season at Braemar Arena. Last season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Players like Nick Bjugstad and Jason Zucker participated in this 4-on-4 exhibition.

For some of these players, this was the biggest crowd they've played in front of in almost two years. The NHL concluded the 2019-20 season from a bubble with no fans and many cities were extremely limited with the number of fans allowed for the abbreviated 2020-21 season.