x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Dozier, Oliveras lead Royals to 6-3 comeback win over Twins

The Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight game, allowing one run on two hits over five innings.
Credit: AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday July 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edwards Oliveras hit a two-run shot to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3. 

The Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight game, allowing one run on two hits over five innings. 

Kyle Zimmer earned the win in relief of Danny Duffy and Scott Barlow earned his second straight save. 

U.S. Air Force captain Griffin Jax took the loss for Minnesota, allowing six runs in five innings in his first big league start. The Twins have lost the first five games of their six-game road trip.

Related Articles

 