Dozier, Oliveras lead Royals to 6-3 comeback win over Twins

The Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight game, allowing one run on two hits over five innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edwards Oliveras hit a two-run shot to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3.

The Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight game, allowing one run on two hits over five innings.

Kyle Zimmer earned the win in relief of Danny Duffy and Scott Barlow earned his second straight save.