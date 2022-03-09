Saint John's wins top-five showdown against UW-Whitewater

Junior quarterback Aaron Syverson went 25-of-34 for 269 and three touchdowns.

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Saint John's kicked off the season with a huge win Saturday afternoon in Collegeville.

The fifth-ranked Johnnies beat fourth-ranked WIsconsin-Whitewater 24-10 in front of a crowd of 12,462 people, the eighth-most all-time for a Johnnies home game.

Junior quarterback Aaron Syverson went 25-of-34 for 269 and three scores, including a pair of touchdown tosses to Former East Ridge standout and preseason All-American Alex Larson.

Last year's MIAC Champions got a huge game from their defense, producing two safeties and three turnovers that led to 14 points.

Saturday's game was the first of three straight games to start the season against teams ranked in the d3football.com Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The Johnnies improve to 9-0 in season openers under head coach Gary Fasching.

