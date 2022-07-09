New documentary to debut in State of Hockey

Film makers captured the 2019-20 boys high school hockey season on the Iron Range between two rival schools.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The State of Hockey is featured in the new documentary "Hockeyland," which is a look back at the 2019-20 boys high school hockey season showcasing Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown.

"We wanted two teams that were both similar with a lot of commonalities in them. They both have proud hockey communities but were on different paths," said 'Hockeyland' director Tommy Haines.

The film chronicles the players through the ups and downs that they experienced during that season.

It was something director Tommy Haines wanted to portray honestly.

"The most important thing for us to show these kids as human beings and they're going through struggles like every 16-year-old, 17-year-old and show that part. We didn't want to make them into gladiators or superheroes, but not like exploit them for some of the troubles they can get into at that age too," said Haines.

The coaches of both teams reflected on taking part in the documentary.

"I honestly watch this film and have flashbacks and because I'm a high school coach I still have those things occurring every winter—the bus rides, and the frozen windows. I think hockey people will love this but I think anyone that lives in Minnesota it's a real glimpse into Minnesota in the winter. It's beautiful but it's still winter," Hermantown hockey coach Pat Andrews said.

"Coaches are like this, you see your flaws, you see the things that you would improve upon. I guess at moments cringeworthy, but at moments you can see the truth and the care that you have for your boys come through and I think that it came out on both ends," said former Eveleth-Gilbert Hockey Coach Jeff Torrel.

For Haines, this was a truly puck passion project.

"Just so many memories were stirred up making this film. I'm so proud of what this 140-minute film has become it captures the essence of Minnesota hockey and I'm excited for people to see it," Haines said.

