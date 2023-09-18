Former Gopher Taylor Heise is WPHL's first-ever top draft pick

The Lake City native tore up college hockey with her offensive prowess and is the U.S. National Team's top up-and-coming offensive threat.

TORONTO, ON — Lake City native Taylor Heise took the next natural step in her hockey career following a record-setting career at the University of Minnesota, becoming the first-ever draft pick of the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

Heise, a high-scoring center at both the collegiate and international level, was drafted first overall by the Minnesota franchise and general manager Natalie Darwitz. She joins top-flight free agents Kelly Pannek, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Steckein as the building blocks of the team.

Before this year's World Tournament, Darwitz did an interview with NBC sports emphasizing the 5 feet 10 inch Heise's dominating presence and her ability to take over a game by herself and take the puck from end to end. Darwitz likened Heise to her former Olympic teammate Krissy Wendall, captain of the 2006 U.S. women's team and three-time leading U.S. points scorer at world tournaments.

"[Heise] wants the puck on her stick in big-time moments,” Darwitz said. “In two years, I’ve never seen her have an off day or an off practice or off game.”

During and before her international exploits Heise starred at the U of M, winning the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Winner as the top player in women's college hockey. She made several All-America teams, and finished her time with the Gophers having played in 173 games and notched 227 points (97 goals, 130 assists).

In the second round Minnesota selected American-born goaltender and two-time Olympian Nicole Hensley, and then added Heise's longtime teammate and fellow Gopher Grace Zumwinkle in the third round of the draft. The team's 4th-round selection was defender Maggie Flaherty, a Lakeville native who played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and for a number of U.S. National clubs.

While Minnesota is one of the PWHL's original six franchises, it has not yet been announced what the team's name is or where it will play.

