Wild signs Greenway to 3-year extension

The checking line power forward, known to his teammates and fans as "The Big Rig," will earn $9 million over in a deal that runs through the 2024-25 season.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on May 24, 2020.

There has never been any question about Wild forward Jordan Greenway's physical skills. Listed on the roster as 6 feet 6 inches tall and 230 pounds, the left-winger is huge, skilled and fast - a package that few in the NHL can match.

However, putting it all together has been a challenge at times for the 24-year-old, with extended slumps and reservations about his dedication and work ethic, raising questions about whether he'd be with the Wild long-term.

Well, those questions were answered Monday when Greenway signed a 3-year, $9 million extension designed to keep him in Minnesota through the 2024-25 season.

Greenway has recently been playing the best hockey of his career, skating on what is arguably the Wild's most effective line with center Joel Eriksson Ek and right wing Marcus Foligno. The three have earned a reputation over the past two years as one of the toughest lines to play against in the entire NHL due to their size, skill and willingness to "get in the dirty zones" of the ice.

Known to teammates and fans as "The Big Rig," Greenway has notched four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 33 games this year. As important is his disruptive play, with 82 hits, a plus-12 rating and 47 shots on net.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: