Wild match franchise goals record in 8-2 win vs Canadiens

Connor Dewar got his first career goal and added an assist when Nico Sturm scored 22 seconds later to help the Wild break open the game in the second period.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar is congratulated by teammates after scoring his first career goal against the Montreal Canadiens in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild matched their franchise record for goals in an 8-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor Dewar got his first career goal and added an assist when Nico Sturm scored 22 seconds later to help the Wild break open the game in the second period.

Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Foligno, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, Jordie Benn and Kevin Fiala also scored as the Wild improved to 10-0-1 in their last 11 games at Xcel Energy Center. 

They've outscored their opponents 56-25 in that stretch. 

Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick scored for the Canadiens.

