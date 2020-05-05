Minneapolis North football coach wins state award

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Charles Adams III has had an impact on the lives of many football players over the last 11 years at Minneapolis North High School as the head football coach for the Polars.

"It's always important to have a positive influence in your life. In no way am I trying to be a parent, but always just being a positive influence and motivation. I think that's important for this generation of kids, just to have the right guidance and having somebody that they can trust. Somebody that has the best interests for what you do and like to do," said Adams.