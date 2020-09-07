Minnesota Twins announce 2021 schedule

The schedule signals a return to the standard 162-game slate.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have announced a preliminary schedule for their 2021 MLB season, which would be a return to the standard 162-game slate.

The Twins would begin a season with Interleague play for the first time ever with Opening Day on April 1 taking the team to Miller Park for a game against Milwaukee.

Here is the schedule according to the team:

The schedule will have 11 home games in April, 18 in May, 12 in June, 14 in July, 13 in August and 13 in September, along with showcase summer weekend series against the Houston Astros (June 11-13), Cleveland Indians (June 24-27), Los Angeles Angels (July 22-25) and Brewers (August 27-29). Minnesota will host 40 of its 81 home games between Memorial Day (May 31) and Labor Day (September 6).

The season-opening series is a part of the club’s 20 Interleague games vs. the National League Central Division in 2021 (6 in April, 2 in June, 2 in July, 7 in August and 3 in September). The Target Field Interleague schedule features a five-game, end-of-summer homestand against the Brewers (August 27-29) and Chicago Cubs (August 31-September 1) – the North Siders’ first trip to Minnesota since 2015. The Twins will also host the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 23-25) and Cincinnati Reds (June 21-22), while visiting the St. Louis Cardinals (July 30-August 1), Reds (August 3-4) and Cubs (September 21-22).