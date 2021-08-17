Polanco double leads Twins over Cleveland in 10 innings

It took 10 innings to set down their division rival, but Minnesota is red-hot.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco doubled with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Max Kepler and give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Monday's win was the second straight walk-off victory for the Twins, who’ve won eight of 11 on their current streak. Polanco lined a double down the right-field line off Nick Wittgren (2-6). The red-hot second baseman hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to beat Tampa Bay Sunday, and give the Twins a series win.

“Seeing everything click for him like it has the past month or so has been really fun,” catcher Ryan Jeffers told MLB.com. “He's been swinging the bat really good. We feel really good when he's up there. Really, up and down the lineup, we feel really confident with everybody right now.”

Polanco is the first Twin with back-to-back walk-off game winners since Jacque Jones did it July 19-20, 2005. He now has four walk-off winners in 2021.