Rosario's slam helps Twins beat Brewers 4-2 to end skid

MILWAUKEE — Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam, Randy Dobnak pitched five strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night to snap a four-game skid.

Rosario’s slam in the third inning erased an early 1-0 deficit and gave Dobnak and the Twins bullpen all the runs they needed.

Keston Hiura homered and Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double for the Brewers.

Dobnak (3-1) struck out three, allowed four hits, walked one and retired his last eight batters to continue his hot start to the season. The right-hander has given up just two runs over 20 innings in his first four starts.

This game matched two starters who entered the night with ERAs below 1.00. Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser came in having yielded just one run over 12 innings.

The Brewers staked Houser to a 1-0 lead in the second as Orlando Arcia hit a two-out drive that eluded a leaping Rosario and went off the left-field wall for an RBI double. Arcia’s big hit snapped Dobnak’s string of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Minnesota countered qucikly.

Alex Avila hit a leadoff single in the third and Max Kepler followed with an infield hit. After Jorge Polanco grounded into a fielder’s choice, Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch.

That loaded the bases for Rosario, who blasted a pitch over the wall in right center for his fourth career grand slam.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich singled and was left stranded at third in the bottom of the third inning, and the Brewers didn't put another runner on base until Avisail Garcia hit a two-out single in the sixth.

The Brewers cut Minnesota’s lead to 4-2 when Hiura led off the eighth by homering to left center on an 0-2 pitch from Sergio Romo. The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate when Manny Pina hit a two-out double in the ninth, but Taylor Rogers struck out Mark Mathias to earn his fourth save.