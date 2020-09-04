x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

twins

Target Field to light up blue in honor of COVID-19 frontline workers

The demonstration is put together by volunteers who are entertainment and event professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Field will light up blue Thursday night as part of an international movement to thank frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stadium is set to display the lights along with a thank you message at 8 p.m.

The tribute originated in the U.K., and is not affiliated with any political organizations nor does it have any commercial benefit, according to Twins Communication Manager Matt Hodson.

The demonstration is put together by volunteers who are entertainment and event professionals.

UPLIFTING NEWS: Milk truck driver starts fund to give cheese curds to food pantries

UPLIFTING NEWS: 12-year-old bagpiper cuts through the quiet for seniors stuck at home

UPLIFTING NEWS: Checking in with Emmett, Erling's friend