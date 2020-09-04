Target Field to light up blue in honor of COVID-19 frontline workers

The demonstration is put together by volunteers who are entertainment and event professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Field will light up blue Thursday night as part of an international movement to thank frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stadium is set to display the lights along with a thank you message at 8 p.m.

The tribute originated in the U.K., and is not affiliated with any political organizations nor does it have any commercial benefit, according to Twins Communication Manager Matt Hodson.

The demonstration is put together by volunteers who are entertainment and event professionals.