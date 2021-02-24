Tickets for Twins Spring Training on sale Wednesday

A limited number of tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the 2021 Spring Training games in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. for a limited number of fans to see the Twins play spring training games in person at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

This spring the Twins have developed a "pod" seating system, in accordance with requirements set forth by Major League Baseball and the CDC. This means all tickets have to be purchased in clusters of two and four seats, with one person buying the "pod."

Around 2,400 fans will allowed into each game, which is around 28% of normal stadium capacity of 8,730 due to COVID safety measures.

All guests that are age 2 or older must wear a face mask in the stadium, except when eating or drinking at their seats. Everyone will be required to social distance, and players will not be available to sign autographs or engage directly with fans.

Bags won't be allowed into the stadium, with exceptions given for medically-necessary items, diaper bags and clutch purses. Factory sealed bottles of water will be the only food or beverage allowed in, with exceptions made for medical accommodation.

The Twins play their first game on Sunday, February 28th against the Boston Red Sox. The full schedule can be viewed here.

The full Twins roster reported to spring training on Tuesday, following the team's pitchers and catchers who reported at the end of last week. The regular season home opener is scheduled for April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.

The Minnesota team hopes that this year fans will be able to watch them play in person at Target Field, and Twins Senior Vice President of Operations Matt Hoy said he hopes the spring training model will serve as a "barometer for how we're doing on our preparation and implementation, and hopefully we can transfer that up to Minnesota in a safe fashion."