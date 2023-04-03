Target Field gets $29.5 million makeover

The "Scoreboard 2.0" project features brand new video boards, an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign, and a rotating baseball medallion.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are ready to welcome fans back home into an upgraded stadium. The "Scoreboard 2.0" project, unveiled to media last week, features brand new video boards, an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign, and a rotating baseball medallion, making up the most expansive renovation of Target Field since it opened in 2010.

A spokesperson for the Twins said the entire project cost $29.5 million and was funded equally by the Twins and the Minnesota Ballpark Authority’s Ballpark Capital Reserve Fund.

Target Field now features 22 new LED displays totaling more than 23,000 square feet – a 63% increase from 2022. The displays were manufactured by Daktronics, a Brookings, S.D.-based company that also handled U.S. Bank Stadium and Allianz Field.

"The Twins have always done a great job in making sure that they’re on the front end of the technology side," Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager said.

The main video board is 76% bigger than the previous one. The Twins have also added two more stats boards.

"Instead of having to get a seat that you can see the stats board that was in center field, they added a new one on the first baseline, and a new one on the third baseline to show them there as well," Mulder said.

One unique element is a revolving baseball medallion with a "TC" logo inside.

"This scoreboard, the medallion, the celebration board, are going to add to that vibrancy and excitement of Downtown Minneapolis," Margaret Anderson Kelliher of the Minnesota Ballpark Authority said. "It means a lot to Twins fans, but it also means a lot to the whole area."

In addition to the "Scoreboard 2.0" project, the Twins have also added new security measures that they say will shorten wait times to get into the stadium. A new, touchless weapons detection software called Evolv Express uses sensors to scan people as they walk into the stadium at a normal pace. This means every fan won't need to stop and open bags or wait to be individually checked.

"Think about all of your fans coming, and instead of taking out your keys, and your phone, and your YETI cup – whatever you’re carrying – you can keep that on you and walk right into the game, from the street to your seat," Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology, said.

The Twins bag policy remains the same.

