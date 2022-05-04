Twins trade All-Star reliever for starting pitcher Chris Paddack

The Minnesota Twins make a move one day before their home opener.

MINNEAPOLIS — One day before their postponed home opener against the Seatle Mariners, the Minnesota Twins are adding a starting pitcher from the San Diego Padres to their roster.

The Twins are trading their All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers for righthander Chris Paddack, according to a news release.

The 26-year-old Paddack had a record of 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA last season for the Padres. As a rookie in 2019, he went 9-7 with a 3.33 ERA.

Rogers, 31, saved nine games for the Twins last season and had a 3.35 ERA. Last season, Rogers was named to the 2021 All-Star Game.

Also part of the deal, the Twins traded outfielder Brent Rooker to the Padres for reliever Emilio Pagan.

The 30-year-old Pagan made a career-high 67 relief appearances for San Diego last season, going 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound right-hander has pitched parts of five major league seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays and Padres.

Rooker played in 58 games for the Twins last season, hitting .201 with nine home runs and 16 RBI. The Twins drafted him in the first round in 2017.

The Twins will also receive "a player to be named later" as part of the deal, according to the news release.

