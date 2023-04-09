T-wolves tussle as Gobert hits Anderson, out rest of game

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter Sunday against New Orleans.
The Timberwolves announced at halftime that Gobert would not play in the second half without giving a clear reason. The television camera on the Minnesota bench showed Anderson and Gobert having a heated discussion before Gobert raised his arm toward Anderson and appeared to hit him in the chest with his hand. Coaches and players separated the two, and Gobert was escorted to the locker room.
The Wolves and Pelicans were playing in Minneapolis for better seeding, with both teams assured of at least making the play-in tournament.
