Towns, Edwards lead Timberwolves to 136-130 win over Nuggets

DENVER — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame Nikola Jokic's 38-point, 19-rebound performance in a 136-130 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

D'Angelo Russell added 24 points and Anthony Edwards scored half of his 18 points on a trio of clutch 3-pointers in the closing minutes to help the Wolves fend off Denver's comeback.

Jokic also had eight assists, two shy of a triple-double. Aaron Gordon scored 24, including a reverse alley-oop dunk, and Monte Morris had 23.

The Timberwolves (44-34) still are long shots to avoid a play-in scenario but they gave themselves a shot by taking three of four in the season series with Denver (46-32), which fell a half-game behind Utah in the Northwest Division.

Taurean Prince sank a pair of free throws with 19.8 seconds left after the Nuggets had pulled to 133-130 on Will Barton's 3-pointer and Edwards added a free throw to cap the scoring.

The Timberwolves took a 70-65 lead into the locker room after Edwards blocked Morris, who bypassed open teammates in both corners to take it to the hoop against two defenders, and Prince scored at the other end.

Before tip-off, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was blunt about how his team has been pulling out games in which they played poorly.

“The reality is this, no disrespect to Oklahoma City, Charlotte or Indiana, but we’ve won three in a row and have not played good basketball,” Malone said.

