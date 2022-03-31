UConn's Bueckers signs new NIL deal with Chegg to fight food insecurity in home state

As part of her new partnership with the textbook rental company, the Huskies' sophomore star is helping put on a free pop-up grocery market for college students.

MINNEAPOLIS — Paige Bueckers has a new partnership - and it's all for a great cause.

The UConn women's basketball sophomore star has signed a new name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Chegg, the American education technology company that provides digital and physical textbooks and textbook rentals.

Chegg announced that Bueckers is the company's first "student athlete brand ambassador."

Bueckers will be a part of the company's mission to draw awareness for the issue of student hunger.

The 20-year-old Minnesota native will partner up with Chegg, and the hunger relief and food recovery company Goodr, to put on a free pop-up grocery market in Minneapolis during the NCAA Women's Final Four weekend.

This weekend’s pop-up grocery market will be a drive-up event and will take place at the Sabathani Community Center, 310 E 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55409, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CDT.



Pre-register here: https://t.co/WZSRBfq26F — Chegg (@Chegg) March 31, 2022

Bueckers went to Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a city just to the southwest of Minneapolis.

The pop-up grocery market is taking place on Saturday, April 2, and is expected to provide 6,000 meals to those in need.

Chegg said this will be the first of several Goodr grocery markets to take place, as, after the NCAA Tournament, the company and Bueckers plan on working towards opening permanent free Goodr grocery stores on school and college campuses, in an effort to further address the issue of food insecurity with college students

“I’m thrilled to become Chegg’s first student athlete brand ambassador and for this opportunity to help in the fight against food insecurity which affects too many of my peers and 12 million kids in the U.S.," Bueckers said in a statement. "While this is the first of several projects in schools with Goodr, it was really important to use the momentum we have around the tournament to raise awareness on the issue and support my hometown of Minneapolis during such an important weekend for our game."

Exciting news! @paigebueckers1 is joining the Chegg family as our very first student athlete brand ambassador. Paige is not only known for her leadership and skills as a member of @UConnWBB, but also for using her platform to lift others up. https://t.co/CdbRhJ9kMM pic.twitter.com/dmxBJFVOk3 — Chegg (@Chegg) March 31, 2022

Chegg recently put out a report showing 32% of U.S. college students surveyed reported they had suffered from some kind of food insecurity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new deal marks the latest NIL endorsement for the Huskies' sophomore guard, who is already partnered with such major companies as Gatorade, Cash App, and Stock X.

Bueckers was the first NCAA athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Gatorade, once the NCAA allowed athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

---

---

