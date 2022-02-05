Vikings to clash with Saints in London Oct. 2

The NFL announced a handful of matchups as part of the league's international series, intended to spread interest in the game of American football worldwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONDON, UK — The Vikings and Saints have developed a serious rivalry over the years, one that culminated with a heart-pounding last-second victory known as "The Minneapolis Miracle" in January of 2018.

Well, a new chapter in the contentious relationship between the teams will soon play out on an international stage, after an announcement that Minnesota and New Orleans will clash in London this October.

NFL officials announced Wednesday that the Vikings and Saints will meet on Sunday, Oct. 2. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. central standard time, and the game will be carried live via the NFL Network.

The Vikings-Saints matchup is one of five games that will play out overseas as part of the league's 2022 International Series, designed to cultivate interest (and dollars) in American football across the globe.

"We need all of our fan base supporting us, obviously from here, but I'd love to see a lot of you guys in the stands, supporting us in London," Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell said in a message to fans.

Week 4 in London is going to be special.



Can't wait to see you there.



🇬🇧: https://t.co/fnK46zgykV pic.twitter.com/hITs1yU8M5 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 4, 2022

Tickets for the game will be available in the near future. Fans who are interested are advised to get on an emailing list via the Vikings website.

Minnesota has played overseas multiple times, beating the Steelers 34-27 at Wembley Stadium in 2013, and topping the Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium.

The Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) and Jaguars (Wembley Stadium) were previously announced as participants in the other two London Games. The Cardinals (Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico) and Buccaneers (Munich, Germany) will also take part in the 2022 International Series.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: