Vikings' Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The veteran QB leads the league through November with a 124.3 passer rating.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings are still in the playoff hunt after a last-second win over Carolina, and quarterback Kirk Cousins is a big reason why.

Cousins, in his third year with Minnesota, was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Purple on a 75-yard drive in the closing moments of Sunday's game to notch a 28-27 victory. He went 34 of 45 for 307 yards and three touchdowns in the passing department, while earning a 115.7 quarterback rating.

It was Cousins' fourth consecutive game with a passer rating of of 100.0 or higher. Through the month of November, he owns a league-leading 124.3 passer rating, having completed 105-of-145 passes (72.4) for 1,293 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception through five games while leading Minnesota to an NFC-best 4-1 record in that time span.

While it is Cousins' fifth time being recognized as NFC Offensive Player of the Week, it is his first while wearing a Vikings uniform.