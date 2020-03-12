Vikings activate Adam Thielen from COVID-19/reserve list

The Pro Bowl receiver will be available for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings supplied some positive news for this weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team activated star receiver Adam Thielen from the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday, making him available for Sunday's contest.

Thielen missed the Vikings' game with the Carolina Panthers, a game Minnesota rallied to win in the final minute 28-27.

The Detroit Lakes, Minnesota native was placed on the league's designated coronavirus list last week after either testing positive for the virus or coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

In Thielen's absence, receivers Bisi Johnson and Chad Beebe had increased roles, while rookie Justin Jefferson stepped in to fill the No. 1 receiver role. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson and Beebe also had seven grabs apiece for 74 and 63 yards, respectively. Beebe also hauled in the game-winning catch with under a minute to play to cap the come-from-behind victory.

This season, Thielen has 49 catches for 646 yards and leads the team with 11 TD receptions.