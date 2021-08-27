Vikings go winless in preseason, dropping finale to Kansas City

Minnesota opens the regular season on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to touchdowns on his only two chances with the ball as Kansas City beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-24.

Mahomes was 8 of 9 for 117 yards and two scores in the AFC champions' finale tune-up for the regular season. Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins was just 5 of 7 for 57 yards in three series.

It was 91 degrees at kickoff with a heat index of 96, though most of the field was at least shaded.

The Vikings wrap up the 2021 preseason without a win, after previously losing to Denver and Indianapolis at home.

Minnesota opens the regular season on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati against the Bengals. The first home game for the Vikings will be in Week 3, hosting Seattle.