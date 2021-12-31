x
Vikings put Kirk Cousins on Reserve/COVID-19

It appears Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be missing from the big Sunday showdown against the Packers after getting placed on Reserve/COVID-19.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday night's border battle between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers just lost one of its star players.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is likely out for the game.

The Vikings are 7-8 and likely need to win their remaining two games for a shot at making the playoffs.

The team will also be missing wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was placed on injured reserve after reaggravating an ankle sprain in the Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

   

