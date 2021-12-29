Vikings' Cook returns as receiver Thielen is placed on IR

Cook has rushed for 1,067 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games this season.

EAGAN, Minn. — The TCO Performance Center was bitter sweet for the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday with the return of one star and the loss of another.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19 after missing last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That's the good news.

The bad news, veteran receiver Adam Thielen will miss the remainder of the season after the team placed him on the IR. Thielen, who returned last week from an ankle injury, left Sunday's game early after making three catches for 40 yards.

Cook's return comes as the Vikings prepare for one final push for the playoffs, beginning Sunday night against the division rival Green Bay Packers. Cook, who was recently named to his third straight Pro Bowl, has been one of the biggest contributors offensively. Cook has rushed for 1,067 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games this season.

"Every time we go into Lambeau (Field), we know it's going to be a hostile environment," said Cook during a media availability on Wednesday. "Prepping these young guys, getting everyone ready, who hasn't been to Lambeau, to get their minds right for a hostile crowd."

While he did play at Lambeau Field last year, star receiver Justin Jefferson will get his first real taste playing on the road in Green Bay. This time, not only are temperatures expected to be in the single digits, the stands will be packed with fans donning Green and Gold and in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football, which will be aired at 7:20 p.m. on KARE 11.

Last season, Jefferson caught just three passes for 26 yards in Green Bay, but expect his workload to be magnified with the absence of Thielen.

"Our mindset now is we've got to win the rest of these games," Cook said. "No matter how we win it, no matter how we do it, we gotta go win."

Thielen's absence could be detrimental as he's been one of quarterback Kirk Cousins' top targets throughout the season, especially in the red zone. Thielen has caught a team-leading ten touchdowns this season, including seven red zone TDs, according to pro-football-reference.com.

The Vikings are in must-win mode if they're going to reach the postseason for the second time in three years. Currently, Minnesota is 7-8 and one game back of the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia meets Washington on Sunday and Dallas in the regular season finale. The Cowboys have clinched their division but are still battling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which is currently held by Green Bay.

"We've played (the Packers) once this year, and had success against them," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, referencing Minnesota's 34-31 win over Green Bay earlier this season. "It's a team that we know pretty well - they know us - and obviously they've got a terrific quarterback (in Aaron Rodgers) and some outstanding players. I have confidence we're going to go out there and play well."

