Vikings sign guard Chris Reed, beef up offensive line

Reed is a 7-year NFL veteran who most recently played with Indianapolis. He is a former teammate of wideout Adam Thielen at Minnesota State-Mankato.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings have signed another big body, this one with Minnesota roots, in an effort to beef up an offensive line that struggled mightily last season.

Guard Chris Reed joins the Vikings after spending the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts, playing in 14 games with six starts. The 29-year-old is a seven-year NFL veteran, also having spent time on the rosters of the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In all, Reed has started 29 of 61 career regular-season games he has played in.

Reed started his career in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent signed out of Minnesota State-Mankato, where he was a teammate of Vikings All-Pro wideout Adam Thielen for two seasons. Besides playing football with the Mavericks, Reed, who is listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 314 pounds, set school track and field records in the shot put and hammer throw.

He is a native of Omaha, Nebraska, husband to wife Anna and father to 1-year-old daughter Brynnley Rae.

The Vikings have now signed three free agent offensive linemen, the others being utility lineman and former Miami Dolphin Jesse Davis, and former Denver Broncos guard/center Austin Schlottmann.

