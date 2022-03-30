Patrick Peterson announces return to Minnesota Vikings in podcast

Peterson finished last season with four passes defended and one interception — a pick-six in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are planning to re-sign cornerback Patrick Peterson, providing the team with a little stability in a position that was a major question mark entering the offseason.

Peterson, one of the few bright spots in the Vikings' secondary a season ago, announced his return on his "All Things Covered" podcast, adding that he wants to play a few more seasons. No contract details have been released.

"I'm gonna stay put right there in Minnesota, and run it back with the guys, man. Keep it in the north," Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden while slipping on a Vikings hat.

Peterson made this announcement on the @ATCoveredPod . He said wants to play a FEW more seasons in the #NFL .



This is good news for the #Vikings as they don't have much depth at CB. — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) March 30, 2022

The former All-Pro played in 13 games last season, and provided some much-needed experience for a secondary that featured plenty of youth. Minnesota allowed the fifth-most passing yards last season despite finishing second in sacks. Peterson finished last season with four passes defended and one interception — a pick-six in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Minnesota, which has been up against the salary cap, has still been able to invest in defense this offseason, signing a handful of potential starters, including a pair of former Green Bay Packers in Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan. Smith, when healthy, is one of the better edge rushers in the league, while Sullivan will play alongside Peterson in the secondary.

