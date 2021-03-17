Wild's Carson Soucy suspended one game for hit on Coyotes' Garland

Soucy will miss Thursday’s opener of a two-game series at Colorado.

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy for one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland.

Soucy was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win by Minnesota. Soucy left his feet and made contact with Garland’s head.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday. Soucy will forfeit $23,706.90 based on his average annual salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.