Foligno's goal sends Wild to 4-3 OT win against Blackhawks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Marcus Foligno scored at 4:22 of overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Minnesota twice trailed in the third period but got goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to force overtime and, eventually, sweep the back-to-back with the Blackhawks after a 5-1 win in Chicago a night earlier.

Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild and Kaapo Kahknonen made 33 saves. Henrik Borgstrom scored twice and Alex DeBrincat added his 24th goal of the season for the Blackhawks.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 40 shots for Chicago.

Following their back-to-back wins against the Blackhawks, the Wild are 24-10-3 on the season and are eight points behind the Colorado Avalanche who lead the Central Division.

The Wild's next game is on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at the Xcel Energy Center. The Canadiens are 8-25-7 on the season, last place in the NHL standings, and are 2-4-4 in their last ten games.

