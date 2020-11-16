Wild unveils retro jersey with North Stars vibe for 20th anniversary

Adidas is unveiling Reverse Retro jerseys for all 31 teams in the league, the first time the NHL has embraced a league-wide alternative jersey program.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Wild will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a nod to the team that put NHL hockey on the map in Minnesota.

Take a glance at the Wild's model, and it's immediately clear that it is based on the Minnesota North Stars sweater. Dig a little deeper, and you'll learn it's based on the white, green and gold one worn by the Stars in 1978.

“We are thrilled that our Reverse Retro adidas jersey honors Minnesota’s first NHL team, the North Stars," said John Maher, Senior Brand Advisor. "While we’ve worked hard to build a distinct brand for the Wild, we have always looked for creative and appropriate ways to recognize the North Stars’ history in the State of Hockey.”

The Wild will wear the Reverse Retro jerseys in a number of games during the 2020-21 season, mostly during head-to-head matchups with archrivals both old and new.

Fans can pre-order the new Minnesota Wild adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey online at hockeylodge.com and at both Minnesota Wild Hockey Lodge stores located at Xcel Energy Center and Southdale Mall. Fans that pre-order the new Wild Reverse Retro jersey will be able to have them shipped or made available for pick up from The Hockey Lodge beginning Dec. 1.