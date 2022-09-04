No. 4 Gophers volleyball wins top-15 showdown

Minnesota won its home opener against No. 13 Florida Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hugh McCutcheon and the fourth-ranked University of Minnesota volleyball team picked up a big win over No. 13 Florida in the team's home opener on Sunday.

The Gophers won the match in four sets inside Maturi Pavillion.

"We were able to set the tone right away using that [home crowd advantage]. Felt good to finally be home again," said senior libero C.C. McGraw.

"I'm super proud of the team and the way they competed tonight. It's an important match, no doubt. First home match against a really good Florida team," said McCutcheon.

Minnesota was led by sophomore Taylor Landfair, who tallied a team-high 14 kills and four digs. Sophomore Jenna Wenaas added 11 kills, while senior C.C. McGraw chipped in a season-high 13 digs in the win over the Gators.

"Really proud of the team with the way they performed, and they way they were able to respond to it all today," said McCutcheon.

Up next for the Gophers (3-1) is another home match Friday night against No. 18 Oregon.

