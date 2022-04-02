How to watch Minnesota's own Jessie Diggins at the Winter Olympics

The three-time Olympian and St. Paul native will be one of the first Minnesotans to compete in this year's Winter Olympics.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Winter Olympics in Beijing are now officially under way and the Land of 10,000 Lakes has what feels like 10,000 Olympians representing the state in 2022.

One of Minnesota's finest athletes competing will be 30-year-old Jessie Diggins, who won a gold medal in team sprint free style in 2018's Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

The three-time Olympian and St. Paul native will be one of the first Minnesotans to compete in this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

At 1:45 a.m. CT Saturday, Diggins will participate in the cross-country skiing, women’s skiathlon classical/freestyle. NBC's primetime coverage starts at 7 p.m. CT on KARE 11.

She is also set to participate in the 4x5-kilometer relay, 7.5/7.5K skiathlon and the sprint classic. Diggins, who graduated from Stillwater High School in 2010, will compete again on Feb. 5 at 2 and 5 a.m. CT.

Growing up in Afton, Diggins said her parents took her skiing every weekend.

"We joined the Minnesota Youth Ski League as a family and spent every Sunday afternoon all winter long playing games and learning how to ski. I especially enjoyed the hot chocolate and sledding afterwards!" she recalled on her own website.

To find the full schedule of Saturday's livestreams, click here.

To read the full list of Minnesotans participating in the Winter Games in Beijing, click here.

More Winter Olympics from KARE 11: