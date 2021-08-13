Minnesota Olympian Mike Rostampour reflects on basketball journey

Rostampour visited with employees of Two Rivers High School, formerly Henry Sibley, where it all began.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — At Two Rivers High School, a former student visits with staff members.

"Back when I was here, it was called Henry Sibley and this is where my basketball journey began," the now 29-year-old Mike Rostampour says.

Activities director Prentice Smith says he remembers Rostampour from his middle school wrestling days.

"Even before high school, when he was just a little fella," Smith said. "Little skinny fella."

Rostampour went on to do big things.

In high school, he played basketball so well that division one colleges made offers before he'd even played one varsity game. In college, after starting at St. Cloud State, he transferred to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he earned both a scholarship and the attention of Iran's national basketball team.

And this summer, he competed in the biggest competition there is.

"I just finished my sixth year as a professional basketball player and now just finished playing in the Olympics, which is unbelievable," Rostampour said.

Already a member of the Iran National Team, Rostampour represented Iran in the Olympics. He says this was possible because his father emigrated from Iran to the U.S.

The Iran team led Rostampour to play in around 20 different countries, including China, where in 2019 the team qualified for the Olympics after a successful run in the World Cup. Rostampour says, as an individual, he still had to play well after that, in the years leading up to the Olympics, in order to compete in the Games. He says some of the other players didn't make it to the Olympics.

In Tokyo, Iran faced the Czech Republic, followed by the U.S. and France. Rostampour played in the first two games.

"As soon as you get to the court, especially playing versus Team USA, I mean that's when you say, 'Mama, I made it,'" he said. "You know, everybody wants those moments in life. When I saw guys like Kevin Durant, future NBA Hall of Famers, I mean that's when you know everything was worth it. The late nights in the gym."

He says the experience was rewarding even though Iran didn't win any of its games.

"It was a great experience for me because both my teams were in the Olympics," he said. "I know that I am from two great countries, both of my parents being from [each of] those countries, and at the end of the day it's great to play for Iran. It's also great to be an American."

Now, Rostampour is available for whatever comes next.

"You know, the Timberwolves haven't called yet," he said, smiling. "I'm still waiting for that call. However, the Olympics is the highest achievement for any athlete and I'm most proud of the people that helped me get here."

The people back at school.

"I just feel at home when I come back here," he said.