Olympic Zone show for Wednesday, July 28

Gus Kenworthy cheers on divers at men's 10m synchro final

In this episode of 'Freestyle with Gus Kenworthy,' the Olympic freestyle skier cheers on the divers at the men's synchronized 10m platform final, then speaks with the gold medalists, Tom Daley and Matty Lee.

Luck of the cats: How felines can bring athletes success

Japan is cat crazy. Athletes may want to follow a beckoning cat to bring them success. Natalie Morales looks at feline folklore and visits the temple where cats could make your wishes come true.

Skateboarding steps into the spotlight in its Olympic debut

Skateboarding is having a golden moment in Japan, going from the street to the Olympic stage. Naoko Funayama shares how the sport is inspiring athletes and artists worldwide.

Tanith White on how mental strength is key to archery

Archery requires extreme mental fitness. Tanith White looks at how the U.S. Olympic archery team trains both their bodies and minds and tries out the sport for herself.

A Love Story: Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

As fate would have it Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird met at an Olympic shoot and the two dominant athletes fell in love. The dynamic duo haven't looked back since meeting and look to reach new heights together.