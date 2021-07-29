VIDEO: Top moments from Wednesday, July 28 at the Tokyo Olympics

American swimmers won multiple medals as Team USA continued its success in the pool.

TOKYO, Japan — It was a big day for Team USA in the pool on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, with multiple medals for American swimmers.

SWIMMING

Bobby Finke stuns the competition with impressive gold medal showing in the 800m free.

Caeleb Dressel delivered a monumental, Olympic record effort in the men's 100m freestyle for his first individual gold medal.

China wins the 4x200m freestyle relay, but Katie Ledecky shines as the U.S. takes silver. All three medalists broke the world record.

Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.

BASKETBALL

Damian Lillard was a menace beyond the arc against Iran, racking up 21 points to help Team USA earn its first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

GYMNASTICS

U.S. gymnastics veteran Sam Mikulak stuck the landing on his vault attempt in the Olympic individual all-around final, earning a 14.533, besting his 14.133 qualification performance.

3X3 BASKETBALL