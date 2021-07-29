VIDEO: Top moments from Wednesday, July 28 at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — It was a big day for Team USA in the pool on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, with multiple medals for American swimmers.
SWIMMING
Bobby Finke stuns the competition with impressive gold medal showing in the 800m free.
Caeleb Dressel delivered a monumental, Olympic record effort in the men's 100m freestyle for his first individual gold medal.
China wins the 4x200m freestyle relay, but Katie Ledecky shines as the U.S. takes silver. All three medalists broke the world record.
Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.
BASKETBALL
Damian Lillard was a menace beyond the arc against Iran, racking up 21 points to help Team USA earn its first win of the Tokyo Olympics.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. gymnastics veteran Sam Mikulak stuck the landing on his vault attempt in the Olympic individual all-around final, earning a 14.533, besting his 14.133 qualification performance.
3X3 BASKETBALL
Seven points from Stefanie Dolson and strong defense helped the U.S. women take down ROC in the first-ever Olympic women's 3x3 basketball gold medal game.