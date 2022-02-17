Free admission to all Minnesota State Parks on Saturday

The goal is to get all Minnesotans into the great outdoors to enjoy the state's amazing resources.

Temps are expected to nudge up into the 30s this weekend, a perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the amazing things the state has to offer.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to all 75 state parks on Saturday, one of four "Free Park Day" celebrations held each calendar year.

DNR officials say the goal is to get all residents outdoors, as research indicates spending time in natural settings provides a number of health and wellness benefits.

There are a number of special programs offered, including free snowshoeing at Itasca, Jay Cooke, Lake Bemidji, Mille Lacs Kathio, Whitewater and William O’Brien State Parks. Another offers the chance to win prizes for those who visit four south central Minnesota parks - Myre-Big Island, Nerstrand Big Woods, Rice Lake and Sakatah Lake - in one day on Saturday.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round to provide places for people to get away from life’s everyday demands and be surrounded by the beauty of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back.”

While park entrance fees are waived, DNR officials say there will still be charges for equipment rental, camping and tours. Check out the DNR website for more information and park locations.

