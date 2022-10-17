Minnesota ski hill to open Tuesday

According to Andes Tower Hills GM, it will be the first ski hill to open this season in the Midwest.

KENSINGTON, Minnesota — While many Minnesotans taking in the final precious days of the fall season, some are welcoming winter with open arms.

With the help of some machine-made snow, Tom Anderson, general manager at Andes Tower Hills in Kensington, Minnesota, announced that they'll be opening the Turtle Express Lift Tuesday, making it the first hill to open in the Midwest. According to skicentral.com, Alpine Meadows in California is the only other ski resort open in North America.

"You can ski, you can snowboard; whatever you have for equipment," Anderson said in a video posted to the hill's Facebook page. "You can slide down the hill for the first time this year."

While the winter season may not officially begin until December, most Minnesotans know winter conditions can come much earlier -- the Halloween blizzard in 1991 being just one example.

Anderson praised the snow-making crew for getting the snow prepared, but the chilly temperatures have also played a factor.

Tickets will be $10 for anyone interested. For more information, visit their website here.

