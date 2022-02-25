Second egg arrives, EagleCam incubation begins

The Minnesota DNR says if all goes well, the eggs should hatch during the third week of March after 34 to 36 days of incubation.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Nov. 15, 2021.

The eyes of eagle lovers will be focused on a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) webpage for the next month or so, watching as a pair of raptors does all it can to help two eggs hatch.

DNR wildlife announced Friday that the second egg in the couple's clutch (grouping) arrived Feb. 15, four days after the first was laid. If all goes well the eggs should hatch sometime during the third week of March following 34 to 36 days of incubation.

While both eagles will take turns sitting on the eggs to protect and keep them warm, the DNR says the female will do most of the heavy lifting on that front while the male forages for food. So far, the young male has delivered dead birds, fish and other animals, and will take a turn on the eggs so his mate can eat.

They will turn the eggs every hour or so to keep the embryo from sticking to the side of the egg. At night the female handles incubating duties while the male keeps watch for racoons that will attempt to forage and steal the eggs.

EagleCam is one of the DNR's most popular programs, with thousands of nature lovers looking on from more than 100 countries across the globe.

