What to know about the 2023 Minnesota fishing opener

Get information about fishing licenses, rules, and what you can catch starting May 13.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A sure sign of the approaching summer is Minnesota's fishing opener weekend!

The opener officially gets underway starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, when anglers can legally reel in popular fish like walleye, bass and northern pike.

Here's everything you need to know about the opener:

How is the date chosen?

Minnesota law says the opener must take place two weekends before Memorial Day Weekend. In many years, that also lines up with Mother's Day weekend, like this year on May 13 and 14.

Which fish can I catch?

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, it will be legal to catch and keep walleye and northern pike on inland waters across the state. Smallmouth bass are also legal starting Saturday, except in a portion of northern Minnesota south and west of U.S. Highway 53, from Duluth to International Falls (in the Arrowhead region), which will remain catch-and-release only until May 27.

Other common fish like sunfish, perch and crappie are legal year-round.

Do I need a fishing license?

All Minnesota residents aged 16 to 89 must have a current Minnesota fishing license unless an exemption applies. Non-residents also need a license, however, kids 15 and younger do not need a license if a parent or guardian is licensed.

However, since Opener weekend falls on Mother's Day weekend, the DNR is also hosting Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, when all moms can fish for free without a license.

Anglers need to carry their license to and from the location where they are fishing.

How do I get a fishing license?

Fishing licenses are issued through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). A license can be purchased online through the DNR, over the phone by calling 1-888-665-4236 or at approved vendors throughout the state. Click here for a list of vendor locations.

State officials say Minnesota businesses sell about 1.4 million angling licenses each year.

Where can I fish?

In addition to Minnesota's famous "10,000 lakes," there are also 3,800 miles of trout streams and 16,000 miles of fishable streams and rivers in Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR has an online lake finder with data on more than 4,500 fishing lake

Where can I find out more about fishing rules?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) publishes all of the fishing regulations online, along with a page listing which fish are available, and how many each angler can keep.

Where is the Governor's Fishing Opener?

The Governor's Fishing Opener is a Minnesota tradition that started in 1948. This year's event is the 75th anniversary, taking place in Mankato.

This year, Governor Tim Walz will be unable to participate because he'll be attending his daughter's college graduation in Montana; in his stead, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will lead the events and festivities.

