Their main focus is on health and wellness, technology and added lockers to the clubhouse.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Some minor changes for the newest minor league baseball team in Minnesota.

The St. Paul Saints have made a few upgrades to prepare for their first season as a Triple-A affiliate for the Twins. Their main focus is on health and wellness, technology and added lockers to the clubhouse.

They are currently hosting the Twins taxi squad and their own games begin in less than a month.

Check out the video above for a peak behind the curtain at CHS Field.