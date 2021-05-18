Sanó homers three times, Twins rally to beat White Sox 5-4

With two out and runners on second and third in the ninth, Jorge Polanco singled to right against Liam Hendriks.

Miguel Sanó homered three times, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending RBI single and the Minnesota Twins beat Yermín Mercedes and the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Mercedes was the center of attention once again, one day after he hit a controversial homer in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-4 victory.

Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was ejected for throwing behind Mercedes in the seventh, and that seemed to spark the slumping Twins.

Sanó’s two-run drive off Aaron Bummer with one out in the eighth tied it at 4.