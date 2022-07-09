Minnesota Aurora FC ends inaugural season unbeaten with 11-0-1 record

After Saturday's win, the Aurora will enter the USL W League playoffs with an 11-0-1 record.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — With their playoff ticket already punched, the Minnesota Aurora FC took care of business in Green Bay on Saturday afternoon when they beat the Glory 5-1 to end their inaugural regular season.

After Saturday's win, the Aurora will enter the USL W League playoffs with an 11-0-1 record. Since their first-ever game ended in a draw, the Aurora have won 11-straight games, the longest winning streak in the league.

Against the Green Bay Glory on Saturday, the Aurora wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. In the first 42 seconds of the game, Aurora's Addy Symonds scored the fastest goal in team history off of an assist from Morgan Turner.

Turner went on to get her first goal in the 32nd minute of the game. After halftime, she scored twice more in the 51st and 61st minutes, making for a hat trick on the day for Turner and earning her the Star of the Game recognition.

Green Bay's Skylar Prentice got the Glory on the scoreboard in the 68th minute to make the score 4-1.

In the final minutes of the game, Kristelle Yewah became the team's newest goal scorer when she made a goal off of an assist by Lydia Ruppert in the 76th minute to increase their lead to 5-1.

Aurora head coach Nicole Lukic said that scoring the most goals in team history was a great way to close the regular season.

“We’re proud of every player on this team. We’ve asked them to buy into this system and every single one of them has and they’ve been able to contribute. We’ve seen a lot of growth over the past 61 days," Lukic said.

The Aurora averaged 2.83 points per game this season, the highest in the USL W League.

Even with the playoffs clinched, Turner said that the team beating Green Bay twice to close out the season says a lot about the Aurora.

“Every game means something to us. We're getting better and better and improve each game," she said.

For more information about tickets for the Aurora's first-ever playoff game on July 13 at TCO Stadium, click or tap here.

