Undefeated Minnesota Aurora return to TCO Stadium for USL W Championship

EAGAN, Minn. — Undefeated and championship bound, the Minnesota Aurora (11-0-1) notched another victory against McLean Soccer 1-0.

Minnesotans didn't waste the rare opportunity to relish a team hitting their championship berth, amid the second of two sellout crowds of roughly 6,200 fans — the first being the quarterfinals on July 13.

Seven minutes into the game's second half, it was Morgan Turner's lone goal that was the difference maker in Sunday's game, after a brief round of wet weather waylaid past attempts to make magic on either side.

"Turner continues to amaze," the club said in a press release. "The goal is her eighth of the season and extends her goal scoring streak to five games."

According to the team, the battle was particularly tight in the latter stages of the game's second half, with McLean finding their offensive stride, while ultimately struggling to break Aurora's defensive posture.

Abby Ostrem, Sunday's Star Tribune Star of the Game, said of her team's performance, "We talked about how our communication needed to be top tier. It came down to defending as a team, staying with our marks in the box, and defending 1v1 on the outside.”

Head Coach Nicole Lukic echoed the sentiment, saying, “Our players did a really good job of playing true to who we are and battling through it.”

Minnesota will host South Georgia Tormenta FC in the championship game next Saturday at TCO Stadium.

