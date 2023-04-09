Kamara's brace sends Chicago past Minnesota United 2-1

CHICAGO — Kei Kamara had a brace by halftime to spark the Chicago Fire to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.
Kamara scored unassisted in the 24th minute to give Chicago (2-1-3) the lead. Kamara took a pass from Arnaud Souquet and scored again 12 minutes later to put the Fire up 2-0 at halftime.
Kamara, who played for Minnesota United in 2020, has scored 74 of his 142 career goals against his former teams.
Kervin Arriaga scored unassisted in the 57th minute for Minnesota United (3-1-2), which was trying to become the second team in league history to win four straight road matches at the start of a season. The New York Red Bulls set the record at five last season.
Chicago had a 14-10 advantage in shots, but Minnesota United had a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.
Chris Brady finished with five saves for Chicago. Dayne St. Clair did not save a shot for Minnesota United.
Chicago improved to 2-3-1 all-time versus Minnesota United, with the Fire's other win in the series coming in Minnesota's last visit to Chicago in 2019.
Minnesota United returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. Chicago stays at home to host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
