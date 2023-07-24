Where to watch the Women's World Cup in the Twin Cities

Watch parties, soccer bars and everything women's soccer!

ST PAUL, Minn. — The number one ranked United States Women's National Team (USWNT) is in the midst of the 2023 World Cup, with hopes to take their third title in a row.

The USWNT won their first round 3-0 over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Friday night. Sophia Smith scored twice for the U.S. in the opening half and Lindsey Horan added the third goal.

The next round for the United States is at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 against the Netherlands in a 2019 final rematch. Looking to grab a bite to eat while you watch the game? We have you covered with a list of watch parties and World Cup events near you.

And if the United States isn't your team - no worries. We included places to watch the other teams.

Allianz Field - St. Paul

The Minnesota United FC will host a watch party at the Allianz Field starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Grand Casino Brew Hall and North Concourse will be open, and normal gameday foods will be served.

Parking will be free in the parking lots around the stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis. Space is limited, so here is the RSVP form.

Makwa Coffee - Roseville

This coffee shop will be open for all U.S. matches and all matches past the group stage - even for those 2 a.m. games. And what's more? The shop is serving daily roasts corresponding with the countries playing each day.

The Black Hart of St. Paul

The U.S. v. Netherlands watch party will start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. For the States' third match against Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1, The Black Hart will host a watch party at 2 a.m., and the bar will open at 1:30 a.m.

The bar will also be open for the after-hours U.S. games and the 5 a.m. final match on Aug. 20, with possible additional parties for knock-out games.

La Doña Cervecería - Minneapolis

The brewery will host live watch parties for the U.S. v. Netherlands at 8 p.m. on July 26 and Argentina v. South Africa at 7 p.m. July 27. Check the website for an updated list.

The Local - Minneapolis

This Irish pub has been streaming a few of the World Cup matchups already, including U.S. v. Vietnam and Columbia v. South Korea. Check out Instagram for an updated calendar.

Brit's Pub - Minneapolis

Brit's frequently streams soccer games, often on the rooftop on a big screen so fans can watch from the lawn.

Merlins Rest Pub - Minneapolis

An Irish pub in the Longfellow neighborhood, it features a big screen to watch the game.

Kieran's Irish Pub - Minneapolis

An Irish pub and a declared soccer bar, Kieran's will likely have the World Cup games streaming.

Tom's Watch Bar - Minneapolis

Located in downtown, this bar surrounds fans with TV screens of all sizes. Multiple World Cup games are already on the calendar - go to the website to see what games they plan to stream.

Ninth Street Soccer and Coffee - Minneapolis

If you're in the mood to play soccer before the game, this spot will be right for you. The venue hosts indoor soccer pick-up games and watch parties for some soccer events. Check out the Instagram page for more.

