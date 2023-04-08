Speed golf starts to catch on in Minnesota

The sport is a mix of golfing and running.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Who says golf is a leisurely sport?

"Speed golf is golf with just a little more alacrity in it,” said Speed Golf Minnesota Founder Cary Kangas.

Heavy breathing... on a golf course?

"So you hit the ball and then you run to the next shot, hit the ball and run to the next shot,” said Kangas.

Think of it as equal parts golf and a workout.

"Obviously you keep the golf score the same way you do," Kangas said. "And then you do a timer, and fortunately, both are better, lower. The net scoring for the speed golf is adding your gold score and your time."

"It's just like a little running club, but on the golf course,” said Speed Golf Minnesota member Brook Thrall.

In a sport built on poise, precision and focus, speed golf centers on quickness, noise and no time to waste.

"I get bored if I do anything for three or four hours, so I love going out and being done in 30 minutes if I do nine,” said Thrall.

Much less time to focus on those frustrating drives, chips and putts.

"It's really easy to have a good-bad memory," said Thrall. "You don't have three minutes to be mad at a shot. You have to get to your next shot in thirty seconds."

And like a running club, speed golf has a community here in Minnesota, thanks to Kangas.

"My tournament is called the Bob-n-Broc'. And we're on our 26th year," said Kangas. "It is very special, it's the longest-running speed golf tournament. I was so ecstatic when I was doing this on the side, that I found out that there's one here in Minnesota."

"Just a fun celebration. People come from Missouri, New York, Texas, Illinois, people come from all over,” said Thrall.

"It's funny. A lot of people coming into go, 'this is crazy, and once they do it, they're hooked,” said Kangas.

This year’s Bob-n-Broc’ tournament will be held September 10th at Emerald Hills in Hastings.

