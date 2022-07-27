Tellez hits pair of 3 HRs, Brewers top Twins 10-4 for sweep

Minnesota's AL Central lead was trimmed to two games over second-place Cleveland, which also played later.

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decison and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders.

Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer (2-5) for a 3-0 lead in the first and against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season. His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati.

Burnes (8-4) struck out 11 in six innings, reaching double digits for the eighth time this year and 20th in his big league career. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner gave up three runs and five hits while walking none and retiring 14 of his last 15 batters.

Milwaukee opened a 3 1/2-game NL Central lead over second-place St. Louis, which played later Wednesday. Minnesota's AL Central lead was trimmed to two games over second-place Cleveland, which also played later.

Archer tied his career high with six walks. He allowed six runs and three hits in three innings.

Burnes gave up the early lead in a three-run second that included José Miranda's ninth homer, back-to-back doubles by Kyle Garlick and Nick Gordon, and Gary Sánchez’s run-scoring single.

Archer walked Milwaukee's first three batters in the fourth, and Cotten walked Christian Yelich with one out, forcing in the go-ahead run. Willy Adames added a sacrifice fly, and Tellez homered.

Luis Urías added a two-run homer in the fifth off Yennier Cano.

Garlick homered leading off the seventh against Jake McGee.

