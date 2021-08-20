Timberwolves will open regular season at Target Center

The Oct. 20 game will mark the second year in a row the Wolves open their season at home.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Friday they'll take on the Houston Rockets when they open their 2021-2022 season at Target Center in October.

The Oct. 20 game will mark the second year in a row the Wolves open their season at home. Minnesota will face the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks a week later for their first game on the road.

The news comes in anticipation of the first season that both the Timberwolves and WNBA Lynx will be under the helm of former MLB All-Star and New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod, and co-owner entrepreneur Mark Lore, closed the deal earlier this year.

The initial agreement between Rodriguez, Lore and former majority owner Glen Taylor reportedly includes a 2.5-year succession plan with a handover in 2023. The Athletic reported in May that the purchase price was $1.5 billion.

Single-game tickets for the Wolves' upcoming season will be available in late September. The organization says fans can also register now for priority access, and enter to win free tickets through the Timberwolves Top 10 Games Sweepstakes.