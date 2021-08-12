Vikings 1st-round rookie Darrisaw out after groin surgery

Christian Darrisaw had a minor procedure to repair a nagging groin injury.

EAGAN, Minn. — Christian Darrisaw, taken with the 23rd pick in this year's draft to start at left tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, has traveled to Philadelphia and had a minor procedure to repair a nagging groin injury.

A person with knowledge of the situation, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not releasing details, confirmed the procedure.