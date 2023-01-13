Vikings fans prepare for first home playoff game in five years

The Vikings haven't hosted a playoff game since the Minneapolis Miracle in January 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since the Minneapolis Miracle five years ago, the Vikings are hosting a home playoff game this weekend.

The energy was on full display Friday evening at a pep rally inside the Mall of America.

"I'm feeling ready to win," said Sir Skolt, leader of the fan club Viking World Order. "It is wonderful to have playoff football back."

Hundreds of fans in purple and gold filled the MOA rotunda near the first-floor Barnes and Noble at 5 p.m., gathering around a stage and giant video board that blared Vikings highlights. Some people even jammed the railings of the second and third-floor overlooks to witness the festivities and join the Vikings hype, less than forty-eight hours ahead of kickoff against the New York Giants in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game.

Play-by-play announcer Paul Allen led the "Purple Friday Fan Rally," which included on-stage discussions with legendary running back Chuck Foreman and former Pro Bowl linebacker Scott Studwell.

Longtime Vikings fans Kirk and Julia traveled from Knoxville, Tenn., to attend both the pep rally and the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Neither have ever set foot inside the facility.

"I am just over the moon, I am so excited," Kirk said. "We need to win a Super Bowl."

"Long time coming," Julia said. "Being here in the city is so surreal."

They scored tickets in the fourth row for Sunday's contest.

"We're gonna be so close, we're gonna be able to smell the players. It's gonna be great," Kirk said. "They were very expensive, but we got them. No trouble though. Only trouble was our wallets!"

As of Friday evening, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was listed around $135 per seat.

Although the Vikings have beaten the Giants in eight of their last ten meetings since 2005, including this year on Christmas Eve, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates said earlier this week that he was "surprised" by the atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium. "Actually, I thought it would be a lot louder," he said.

Sir Skolt took offense.

"I can't believe he said something so stupid," Sir Skolt said at the pep rally. "You don't need to egg us on at all. I hope he's wearing earplugs on Sunday."

