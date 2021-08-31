Vikings' Justin Jefferson teams up with NAZ to help north Minneapolis kids

The second-year star wide receiver handed out 100 backpacks to kids so they are prepared and confident on their first day of school.

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's rookie year was unexpected in a lot of good ways -- but also one bad way.

"I didn't get to meet people (last year) cause of COVID," he said. "I want the people to remember me as a good person and as a 'dog' football player."

Jefferson was quick to find his way into the hearts of many in north Minneapolis this summer, taking the first opportunity he could get to give back to the community.

Together with NAZ (Northside Achievement Zone) and the Phyllis Wheatly Community Center, Jefferson handed out 100 backpacks filled with school supplies, and some with his signature on them, as kids head back to school.

"I always remember the first day of school is always stressful and you got all this anxiety so I just wanted to do this little part and share the light," he said.